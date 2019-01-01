KCB coach Frank Ouna bemoans dropped points against Vihiga United

KCB head coach Frank Ouna is disappointed with the draw against Vihiga United in the team's last outing.

The bankers were aiming at getting maximum points from the county-based side after a huge win against AFC Leopards. Ouna says his charges played well but could have capitalized on the opponents’ situation to bag maximum points.

“This is a game we could have won; they were not fresh, had traveled overnight but we still failed to take advantage of the situation. We played well in the first thirty minutes, creating numerous scoring chances but we did not take them and ended up sharing the spoils.

“These are two points dropped for me, we had a good game and played well, but now that we could not take chances, we ended up drawing the game,” Ouna told Goal.com.

KCB have now managed to collect six points this season.