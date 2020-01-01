KCB can again hit Posta Rangers for five - Oduor

The youthful coach states the team is stable despite back to back defeats in their recent games

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has challenged his strikers to be more clinical in front of the goal to stand a chance of defeating Posta in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match to be played on Saturday.

The Bankers have lost their last two matches 1-0 and 2-1 against and FC respectively while the Mailmen's three-match winning run was cut short by relegation-threatened Sugar. The former international says the team is in great shape despite back to back defeats.

"Yes, we have lost our last two matches but it is not because we have been playing badly," Oduor told Goal.

"We have been punished by our failure to take chances and it is the area we have been working on. My strikers will have more goals if they capitalize on the chances created on Saturday [against ]. I urge the forwards to convert as many chances as possible."

KCB defeated Rangers 5-1 in the first leg played at Kasarani Stadium on December 12, 2019, and the assistant coach insists they can score the same number of goals or even more.

"If we get scoring chances and take them, we can score one, three, five or more goals. It is all about playing as a team and capitalizing on chances created.

"We can get five goals or more, but it all comes back taking the chances we create," Oduor concluded.

The Bankers have won five and drawn four of the nine recent matches.