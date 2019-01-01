KCB assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo wary of Mount Kenya United

The bankers coach warns that they must not underrate their opponents when the two sides clash in a league match

KCB FC assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says his side will have to give their best against Mount Kenya United to ensure they get maximum points.

The Melis Medo led side has of late registered impressive results including wins against Mathare United and AFC Leopards, something that has seen confidence levels rise. Speaking ahead of the match, ‘Pamzo’ says the team has prepared well and is ready to play.

“Of late Mt. Kenya has been doing well, they have won big matches and they are definitely more confident. It is not going to be an easy match for sure, they will be coming for a win.

“We are very prepared for them, and this will be a matter of taking chances and defending well. I believe if we give absolutely everything on the pitch, we will get the win.”

The bankers are placed 12th on the log while Mt. Kenya are placed second from the bottom.