KCB assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo lauds Sony Sugar for Sunday's victory

Sony Sugar brought KCB's eight game-unbeaten run to an end at the Kenyatta Stadium

assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo says deservedly beat his side the Kenyan match on Sunday.

The visitors won by a solitary goal at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos to end the Bankers' eight-game unbeaten run.

Pamzo is however confident that the team will bounce back from the loss and get positive results in the forthcoming assignments.

"I have no complaint, Sony Sugar played well and they deserved the win. It is a wakeup call to us, to continue giving the best in every game we play because it is the only way to stay competitive. Before yesterday, we were unbeaten in eight games, a good run to us.

"It is a motivation to us to work harder and win our next match; we still want to move upwards in the log," Omollo told Goal.

The defeat left KCB on position 12 in the table with just 15 points.