KCB assistant coach Sammy Omollo disappointed after conceding late penalty against Sofapaka

Omollo believes KCB were hard done by in Sunday's defeat, when they conceded a late penalty

assistant coach Sammy Omollo was satisfied with how his team played against , despite losing the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match 1-0 on Sunday.

Omollo said that KCB dealt with Sofapaka’s long ball threat and that his defenders had answers to all the questions the Sofapaka forwards asked.

KCB, like it was in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, succumbed to a late penalty which Umaru Kasumba again converted to hand the 2009 league champions the win and a double over the league debutants.

Omollo, a former Posta head coach, added that he was happy with how KCB moved forward and created chances, even though they weren't able to capitalise on any of them.

“I think we did everything right to win the game too. I was very happy with our defending especially after Sofapaka resulted in long balls aimed at (Kepha) Aswani and we dealt with that threat from them," Omollo pointed out in his post-match interview.

“It was going to be hard for them to get the goal because going forward we were very enterprising and we created a lot of chances that we should have scored from.

“But the same script that you would say was written for the first leg (refereeing to the circumstances that led to the penalty concession), but in the first leg it was our mistake but today (Sunday) I don’t know if it was our mistake or the referee’s mistake."

The coach also defended defender Michael Kibwage, who conceded the penalty by bringing down Stephen Waruru in the third minute of the four minutes that were added.

Article continues below

“We were tight at the back from the word go and it was a combative game and I believe that was a good tackle in football. That was not a penalty because Kibwage made the body contact after he had already played the ball," Omollo continued.

“And this very clear that it should not have been a penalty, this is a bad decision that has gone against us. It is painful because the boys really worked hard."

The Bankers will travel to the coast to face at Mbaraki Stadium in the next league match on April 17.