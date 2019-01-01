KCB assistant coach Sammy Omollo blame 'bogus penalty' in a draw in a draw against Chemelil Sugar

The newly promoted side are currently 12th on the log after dropping points for the second week running

assistant coach Sammy ‘Pumzo’ Omollo has blamed the officiating in a draw with Sugar on Sunday.

The Bankers went into the match with high expectations of grabbing maximum points but ended up sharing the spoils.

Omollo. Whose charges will next face off with says poor calls cost his team maximum points and has since challenged his players to rise from the weekend setback.

"Sometimes it hurts when an official spoils a good game just like that! Chemelil is a good side, yes, but on this, the officials helped them get a point from a match they were losing. It was a bogus penalty and it ended up costing us a win; we were certain of maximum points.

"Sofapaka is up next, a good challenge for us and we have to prove that we are up to the task."

KCB has so far managed to get sixteen points in the fifteen games played this season.