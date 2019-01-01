KCB and SS Assad book quarters slots in the FKF Shield Cup

Defending champions Kariobangi Sharks will host Muranga Seal at the Kasarani Stadium on Monday

Kenyan Premier League side made a meal out of minnows Vihiga Sportif after a 4-0 win to advance to the quarters of the FKF on Saturday.

The Bankers needed a brace from Chrispin Onyango and a strike from Simon Munala coupled with an own goal from Brian Mukoma to seal the win. The Frank Ouna led side is the only team from to have made it to the last eight.

Other teams that have progressed to the last eight are Congo Boys who needed a 5-4 win on the post-match penalties to eliminate Mwatate United after the match had ended 0-0 in regular time.

SS Assad also defeated Naivas 9-8 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in regulation time. KCB, Congo Boys, SS Assad join Bidco United who was handed a walkover after the withdrawal of Dero FC from the competition.

On Sunday, will host Wazito at Moi Stadium, Kisumu, while AFC Leopards will come up against minnows Bungoma Super Stars at Bukhungu.

Sunday, March 31, 2019; Western Stima vs Wazito (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 4 pm) and AFC vs Bungoma Superstars (Bukhungu Stadium, 4 pm).

Monday April 1, 2019; vs Muranga Seal (MISC Kasarani, 4 pm).

Wednesday, April 10, 2019; vs (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm).