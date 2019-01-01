KCB 1-0 Gor Mahia: Bankers hand K’Ogalo another league defeat

The defeat denied K'Ogalo a chance to close the gap with leaders Mathare United, who opened a seven-point gap on Sunday

KCB handed Gor Mahia their second defeat of the season with a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Just as assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo had predicted, the bankers confirmed their ‘big game status’ with an identical score line having also silenced AFC Leopards two weeks ago by the same margin.

Some Gor Mahia fans could not take the defeat when they threw assorted paraphernalia on the pitch, forcing the match officials to call it off due to snippets of violence in the 88th minute.

This is the second time that hooliganism has been witnessed at the Machakos Stadium this season following almost a similar incident that took place in a match between AFC Leopards and Nzoia Sugar.

Kennedy Owino gave KCB the lead in the 19th minute after a poor defensive mix up, forcing coach Hassan Oktay to make an early substitution with Ugandan striker Erisa Ssekisambu coming on for Joachim Oluoch but that could not help the situation.

The defeat denied Gor Mahia a chance to close the gap with runaway leaders Mathare United, who opened a seven-point gap after beating Vihiga United 3-1.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Shafik Batambuze, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Boniface Omondi, Francis Mustafa and Jacques Tuyisenge.