KCB 0-0 Kisumu All-Stars: KPL newcomers keep Bankers at bay

The Bankers failed to build on their convincing opening win over Sony Sugar and were forced to share the spoils with the promoted side

Kenyan Premier League ( ) newcomers Kisumu All-Stars have held to a goalless draw at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Kisumu All-Stars will blame themselves for failing to punish the Bankers after they won a penalty in the 90th minute but Michael Owino's sent the ball over the bar.

Eric Otieno was brought down as the newcomers looked more threatening side during the second half.

Wesley Kemboi could have opened the score for Kisumu All-Stars in the 68th minute when he managed to beat KCB's goalkeeper Joseph Otieno but his final shot was a let-down as it flew over the bar.

KCB were denied by the post in the third minute of added time of the second half after they won a free-kick outside the box. Stephen Waruru delivered the dead ball but he hit the frame and no one was anywhere near to capitalise on the rebound.

“We have had our chances especially in the first half but we failed to use them. We will try as much as possible to sharpen our forward line going forward after this frustrating draw,” KCB's assistant coach Godfrey Oduor told Goal after the match in Machakos.

KCB now have four points while Kisumu All-Stars have a single one after losing their last match against .

The Kisumu-based side will be at home to on September 21 while KCB will visit the following day in their next matches.