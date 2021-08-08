KCB 0-0 Gor Mahia: Advantage Tusker as K'Ogalo stop Bankers from going top

The Bankers needed a win against the local giants to reclaim position at the summit of the league table

Gor Mahia denied KCB a chance to go top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after a 0-0 draw at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

The outcome means Tusker will remain at the top of the log with 58 points, one more than the Bankers in a two-horse title race.

Gor Mahia's John Macharia was booked in the 13th minute for a rough challenge on Nahashon Alembi of KCB.

Derrick Otanga could have grabbed an opener for the Bankers in the 31st minute, but his effort flew slightly over the bar after Samuel Njau in Gor Mahia's goal was all but beaten in the process.

Ernest Wendo became the second player to be booked in the 31st minute after a bad challenge on KCB's David Ambulu. Mark Harrison made a change in the 46th minute when he replaced Macharaia with John Ochieng.

Fred Nkata - who has recently enjoyed playtime since he joined Gor Mahia as Geoffrey Ochieng is injured - was booked in the 55th minute for a dangerous tackle on Michael Oduor.

As both sides hunted for the opening goal, Harrison made another change two minutes after the hour mark by introducing Sammy Onyango for Jules Ulimwengu.

Zedekiah Otieno made two changes in the 64th minute with Otieno and Simiyu coming in for Ambulu and Martin Mbugua respectively in KCB's first changes.

Njau - who has started in the two matches under the new coach, was alert to stop Baraka Badi's long-range shot in the 70th minute.

Reagan Otieno spotted Badi who was running towards K'Ogalo's goal unmarked but the latter's effort was not powerful and clinical enough to trouble the goalkeeper.

Simiyu became another booked player in the 81st minute after a rough challenge on Gor Mahia's Njau when the two vied for the ball inside the penalty area.

After a rather physical contest, the sides ended up sharing points from the stalemate and the result means the title race has tilted in favour of Tusker once more.

At Sudi Stadium, Nzoia Sugar picked a 2-1 win over Wazito FC.

The Sugar Millers opened the scoring in the third minute when Hillary Simiyu's long-range shot found the back of the net. A dominant home side added the second in the 18th minute, with Kevin Wafula the scorer this time around.

Nzoia Sugar's Harun Mwale conceded a 31st-minute penalty but Wazito's Kevin Kimani sent his effort wide. The Nairobi club won another penalty when Mwale was again judged to have handled the ball inside his area in the 63rd minute and Kimani successfully converted the spot-kick.