Kaziba: Why SC Villa must be wary of URA FC in UPL contest

The veteran tactician cautions his players not to underrate the Taxmen when the two sides face off at Arena of Visions

SC Villa coach Edward Kaziba has called for a cautious approach when they take on Revenue Authority (URA FC) in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) match on Saturday.

The Jogoos will host the Taxmen at the Arena of Visions in Bombo for their third match of the 2020-21 campaign and coach Kaziba has reminded his players how difficult their opponents proved to be during the reverse fixture last season.

“Last season, URA gave us a hard time,” Kaziba told the club’s official website. “When we hosted them we got the equaliser deep in injury time in order to get at least a point from the game, away to them we lost but as I have always emphasised in my previous pre-match briefings, this is a new season.

More teams

“My technical team and I are using a new approach in order to achieve greater things.”

On whether they have injury concerns heading to the clash, Kaziba explained: “All my players recovered very well from the Mbarara City game and have trained very well in preparation for this game.

“We do not have any fresh injury worries, Muhindo and Keni continue to be out for the same respective issues as the previous game.”

On the performance of his new signings so far in this campaign, Kaziba said: “As you can see, our new players improve with every game they feature for this team.

"Goffin is becoming a bigger threat on the wing, Ogwang has started scoring the goals, Ssekiganda is giving us playing diversity in the midfield, the goalkeeper Meddie [Kibirige] is also superb. I am expecting more from them and the whole team in this game.”

Article continues below

On what to expect from the game, Kaziba said: “We come into this game hoping to build on the matchday two win [against Mbarara City] in order to propel the results further in the right direction.

“The win from matchday two was a very vital result for the team in that it boosted the club’s confidence going into a challenging run of fixtures starting with this one.”

In their last outing, Villa beat Mbarara 3-0 with Isaac Ogwang, who was named the Man of the Match, notching a brace while Derrick Ndahiro added the other to give Jogoos their first win of the current campaign.