Kaze assures Shikhalo will stay at Yanga SC despite exit rumours

The Burundian tactician says he will not allow the Kenyan custodian to leave the Tanzanian giants during the mini transfer window

Young Africans (Yanga SC) has dismissed rumours that Kenyan goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo is among the players set to leave the club in the mini transfer window.

The short window opened on December 16 and will run until January 15, 2021, and already reports suggested Shikhalo, who joined the Jangwani giants from Kenyan side in 2019, was among the players listed for an exit.

However, the Burundian coach has come out to dismiss the report by stating Shikhalo is a very important player in the team and will not be allowed to leave or released on loan.

More teams

Kaze has blamed the injuries which Shikhalo suffered at the start of the 2020-21 campaign as the main reason he has not been able to start ahead of first choice Metacha Mnata.

"Shikalo will still be in our Yanga team, as his support is still needed in my squad that is planning to take the championship this season, that is due to his high level," Kaze said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Farouk is a very experienced goalkeeper and he is also a goalkeeper who can guide his teammates in matches, so it is difficult to do away with a goalkeeper of this type in my goal team.

“Most of the injuries he suffered before the season started caused him to miss out on a place in the first team.

“At the start of the season, Shikhalo suffered an injury and lost his spot in the team, and while he was out injured, Metacha [Mnata] used the chance to show a great level and get a permanent position.”

Article continues below

Shikhalo has not started in any league match for Yanga this campaign, with first-choice Mnata playing in each of the 16 matches played, managing to concede six goals.

The good run has seen Yanga remain on top of the 18-team table with 40 points, while rivals Simba SC are second on 32 points but with two matches in hand, and Azam are third on 29.

Yanga have already made it clear that some players will be allowed to leave on loan during the short transfer window.