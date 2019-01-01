Kayumba, Ndikumana, Habamahoro exits were a blessing in disguise -Juma

The tactician believes the team is stable and will do better in the second half of the top tier

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has claimed the exit of Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahoro was a blessing in disguise for the club.

The trio left the 13-time league champions a couple of weeks ago owing to financial struggles. However, Ingwe have gone on to a good run of form in recent games, the latest being a 3-0 win against in the Kenyan Premier League match played last weekend at Bukhungu Stadium.

"Kayumba, Ndikumana, and Habamahoro are good players and we wanted to have them in the team until the end of the season," Juma told Goal on Tuesday.

"In their absence, some players have stepped up and done the job, we have not lost and it shows how stable the team is; it is like a blessing in disguise. We will reinforce in the January transfer window to make the team stronger in the second half of the season."

The former midfielder is impressed with what the team has achieved so far and stated they will push for the title.

"We have done remarkably well as compared to last season; just two losses in the 14 matches played and we are just six points behind leaders . We are still in the title race but we will take one game at a time," Juma concluded.

Leopards are currently placed in the seventh position after five wins, seven draws and two losses.