Kayode in action, Yatabare scores as Sivasspor hold Samatta-less Fenerbahce

The Nigeria and the Mali internationals played significant roles as Rıza Calımbay’s men shared the points with the Yellow Canaries

Olanrewaju Kayode featured while Mustapha Yatabare found the back of the net as Sivasspor played out a 1-1 draw against in Thursday’s Super Lig game.

Kayode was handed his 13th league appearance of the season as a second-half substitute and gave a good account of himself in the encounter.

Yatabare, meanwhile, was afforded his 14th start of the campaign and utilized the opportunity to register his third goal.

More teams

The Mali international opened the scoring in the 18th minute after receiving a fine assist from international Max-Alain Gradel.

Enner then levelled proceedings for Fenerbahce, converting from the penalty spot moments before the half-time break.

Despite efforts from both sides to try and score the match-winning goal, the game ended with a share of the points at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadi.

Kayode played for 21 minutes after he was brought on for Erdogan Yesilyurt but could not add to his five goals this season.

The international teamed up with the Sivas Stadium outfit last summer from Russian Premier League side .

The 27-year-old centre-forward has now made 27 appearances across all competitions this season for Rıza Calımbay’s men.

Yatabare was on parade for the entirety of the game along with Gradel, Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa and Gabon defender Aaron Appindangoye.

For Fenerbahce, international Mbwana Samatta was an unused substitute in the encounter while ’s Mame Baba Thiam played for 65 minutes.

With the result, Sivasspor are 12th on the Super Lig table after gathering 24 points from 19 games while Fenerbahce are second with 39 points from the same number of matches.

Kayode and Yatabare will be expected to help Sivasspor return to winning ways when they slug it out against Kasımpasa on January 25.

Article continues below

Samatta, meanwhile, will hope to get some minutes under his belt when Fenerbahce square off against Kayserispor.

The forward has featured 14 times and scored four goals since joining the Yellow Canaries in the summer on loan from .