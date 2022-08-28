Kayembe: Watford midfielder eventually accepts VAR decision against Queens Park Rangers

The 24-year-old was denied a chance to register his first goal for the Hornets who recorded a first season loss

Democratic Republic of Congo and Watford midfielder Edouard Kayembe has stressed the need to bounce back despite personal heartbreak and the 3-2 loss against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Hornets suffered their first loss of the current Championship season when they went down to QPR at Vicarage Road. Kayembe was denied his first goal – and what could have been Watford’s equalizer - for the club when his 87th-minute strike was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

"I thought it was a goal but they ruled it out," Kayembe told the club’s website. "I don’t know what happened, but this is part of the game, so we need to accept it.

"There will be many more games now in front of us where we’ll have the chance to score goals, so the important thing is that we bounce back."

The Hornets fought back twice to equalize through Ken Sema and Joao Pedro, and Kayembe said they are to blame themselves, especially for two of QPR’s three goals.

"The first goal there was a deflection but for the second and third goals we were not together, we didn’t keep a good shape, we didn’t look tidy on the pitch and we conceded a counter-attack," he added.

"We tried everything to win the game, but unfortunately we lost. This is now behind us. We need to be focused on the next game that we have on Tuesday and we have to work hard at the training ground to be ready for the next one."

Meanwhile, Christian Kabasele revealed he talked to referee Keith Stroud following the disallowed goal for Kayembe.

"I haven’t seen the footage back yet, but I spoke to the referee after the match and he said Ismaila [Sarr] was offside, because he was active when the cross came in," Kabasele said.

"You have to accept it and move on - at the end of the day, we didn’t do enough to get anything out of the game."

The Hornets will celebrate the 100th anniversary of their first match at Vicarage Road when they host Middlesbrough on Monday.