Katungwa: Swedish side Dalhem IF snap up Harambee Starlets striker

The 21-year-old has been impressive consistently since bursting into the limelight in 2018

Harambee Starlets striker Elizabeth Katungwa has sealed a move to Swedish side Dalhem IF.

The former Kwale Starlets attacker has been in good form for both club and country, something that caught the eye of the European side.

Kwale Girls High School coach Mukasa Amboko, who has been nurturing the youngster since her time in school, explained how the forward managed to get the deal.

"One of the Swedish scouts secretly watched Katungwa lead our school team to the National title at Hill School in Eldoret and followed us to the East Africa Secondary School games in Rwanda in March 2018 where Katungwa scored the winning goal to win Kwale girls and gold medal in football after a long wait," Amboko revealed to Daily Nation.

The player was recalled by her former coach to start working on her fitness after the Gotland-based side made contact in March 2019.

"In March last year, one of the scouts asked about the availability of Katungwa," Amboko continued.

"Fortunately she was called up to the national team and that convinced the scout and Dalhem that she was the kind of player they were looking for.

"At that point, it was important for me to draw an individual training program for her to keep fit until last week when finally restrictions were lifted and Dalhem facilitated the acquisition of her residence VISA and air tickets."

The attacker left for Stockholm in via Doha on Monday, August 3. She will be joining former Harambee Starlets skipper Mary Kinuthia who has been playing for the same team since 2017.

Katungwa is remembered for helping Kwale Girls High School to emerge national secondary school football champions in 2018, the first time a team from the coastal region had achieved the feat.

In 2019, she was voted football player of the year in the schools' category in the Sportsman of the Year Awards commonly referred to as SOYA.

Katungwa is seen as a prospect for the Kenya women's national team alongside another youngster Gentrix Shikangwa. Coach David Ouma is trying to build a team to compete both on the continent and in the world.



