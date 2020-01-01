Kateregga: Uganda midfielder suspended by Fufa over indiscipline

The player has been found guilty of unsporting conduct while on duty for the national team last year

Federation of Football, Fufa, has suspended Allan Kateregga from national team activities for four months following his unsporting conduct during the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The 25-year old allegedly hurled insults and abusive words to fitness coach Gerome D'antonio after a misunderstanding. Fufa has punished the player despite the latter admitting the mistakes and asking to be pardoned.

"The disciplinary proceedings of improper conduct relating to the use of abusive and threatening words were opened against Allan Katerega (player)," a statement from Fufa read.

"It was alleged Allan Katerega improperly conducted himself on 26th June 2019 during the Uganda Cranes training session in Cairo, when he hurled insults, used threatening, abusive and discriminatory words and statements towards the Uganda Cranes fitness coach Gerome D’antonio.

"Katerega responded to the proceedings and stated that he had apologized to the fitness coach Gerome D’antonio and further apologized for his behaviour.

The Disciplinary Committee found the Uganda Cranes player Allan Katerega’s conduct (use of threatening and abusive words) on 26th June 2019 breached the Fufa Disciplinary Code Article 85 (improper Conduct), Article 82 and 83. Equally, in accordance with Article 84 of the Code Misconduct is punishable regardless of whether they have been committed unintentionally or negligently."

Following his actions, the Erbil SC player will now miss two legs of the 2021 Afcon qualifying matches against South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Malawi, and any other match that will be arranged for cranes during the period as confirmed by the disciplinary committee.

"Allan is hereby sanctioned with a suspended four months ban from taking part in the national representative team activities. Should Allan conduct himself in similar incidents, the suspended sanction shall automatically be imposed. Allan is also warned as to his future conduct.

"Allan Katerega is cautioned for his actions as these actions cannot be tolerated in the game of football."

Cranes are currently preparing for Chan to be held in from April 4, 2020.