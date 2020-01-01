Desperation prompted move from Cape Town City to Erbil SC - Kateregga

The midfielder has explained exactly what transpired before his decision to quit the PSL side last year

attacking midfielder has admitted his transfer from the Premier Soccer League ( ) side Cape Town was prompted by a desperate need to get out of the club.

The former AFC star left and joined Iraqi side Erbil SC in 2019 after two seasons in the PSL - 2018/19 at Cape town City and a short 2019 loan move to .

His move away from the Citizens, he says, came as a result of a fall out between him and the club officials.

“It was a desperate move. Completely desperate,” Kateregga answered former Crested Cranes star Jean Sseninde in a live chat on Instagram.

“I wanted to stay in but because we had some contractual misunderstandings with my former employers and they played around, I was like ‘you know what, it’s fine I’ll just leave’.

“By the time that happened, it was already late into the transfer window so I wasn’t just gonna sit down and do nothing.”

The former star also explained the genesis of his nickname 'the Dancing Rasta'.

“Nobody really does [call me Dancing Rasta] they think it’s because I do dance but it’s completely not,” explained the midfielder.

“Where I played before, I was playing as an attacking player and part of the job was to make people [read defenders] defences less.

“And I could ‘dance’ through the defence and that’s how it came up because I dance through the defence and stuff like that.”

Kateregga further explained his best career moments, one being part of the team in , where he featured only against in the Round of 16, and during his time at KCCA FC between 2017/18.

“For me, it was a dream come true being in the Afcon and it would have been a better love story if I had played more games but it didn’t happen though I don’t blame it on anyone,” he continued.

“It’s probably because I did not do enough to deserve to play but if I get another opportunity, definitely I will do somethings better than I did last time.

“Well I can’t lie, I loved my time in Uganda, was about five months because we won more games than we lost [at KCCA].

“I think when I was there, we played about ten games and lost only one and I was involved in most of the wins.”

Kateregga and Erbil have been out of action owing to the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.