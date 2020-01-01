Katana: Belarusian side FC Smolevichi sign Bandari midfielder

The KPL side confirmed the departure of the youngster but did not reveal the length of his contract with the European outfit

midfielder Mohammed Katana has completed a move to Belarusian club FC Smolevichi.

The club confirmed his departure but did not mention the duration Katana has signed with the Belarusian side.

Praising Katana, Bandari's team manager Wilson Oburu said it has always been a matter of time before the 20-year-old gets a European club, given his ability.

More teams

“He has left for Smolevichi and I am happy for him,” Oburu told Goal.

“He has great ability and I was surprised why it has taken him this long to get such a club. His ability is beyond any question.

“It has been a matter of when the boy will get a breakthrough and not if.

"My only disappointment is that he has not been given enough chances to display his abilities in the age tournaments by the country.”

The retired goalkeeper hopes Katana will have a career breakthrough in Belarus as he seeks to fulfil his footballing dream.

“Definitely, if it is about the ability the boy has got it and now that he is headed to Belarus, for sure I hope everything will work for him,” added the team manager.

“I am very sure he will enjoy his time with the new side. He is a technical player and has great ability.

“I am not surprised by the move he is making. Wherever he is headed it is the right direction in as far as career growth is concerned.”

Oburu believes Katana's height is not a major concern because, to him, he will grow with time.

“As time goes by, Katana will grow physically. When he is referred to as 'Messi' there is something in him that is similar to 's Lionel Messi,” stated Oburu.

“A name does not come just like that it tells the ability he has. He is a mini-Messi.”

“The most important ability he has got now is his technical and tactical awareness. He is a bright lad.”

Katana was at Aspire Academy previously and won the Al Kass International Tournament, where he scored two winning goals against in 2018.

Article continues below

He joined the Dockers from Leixoes SC on an 18-month-deal in September 2019.

He made his national debut for the U20 team two years ago.