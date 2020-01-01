Kataka: Why I quit Posta Rangers to venture into welding business

The former Harambee Stars trialist explains why he decided to hang up his boots and venture into business

Geoffrey Kataka has revealed the reason he decided to leave Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta to start a business.

Kataka, who enjoyed a good spell with the Mailmen after stints with Ushuru FC and AFC , has admitted it was difficult for him to quit the sport he loved most but had no options.

“I felt the time had come for me to make the choice so I can provide for my family,” Kataka is quoted by the Standard Newspaper. “I would really have liked to play past 35 years, but I considered a lot of things before making the decision.

“Football has been my life since I came to Nairobi in 2007. It is through football I got the opportunity to finish my college studies, get a job, and provide for my family.”

Kataka revealed he would have loved to play for three more years, but there was no team interested in his services hence the decision to hang up his boots and start his own company - Prigeo Enterprises Limited.

“I had to source for income. Football was my only income and I am glad my gamble paid off especially in a business entity that I had no knowledge of,” Kataka continued.

“Players get money when playing football but we don’t think about what will happen after retirement. Most of us depend on that money for our livelihoods. It is high time we invest in a business, farming, or any other activity that can create a secondary source.”

Kataka was a trialist with the Kenyan national team under former coaches Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson, though he did not manage to cement his place in the team on either occasion.

He also enjoyed good stints with AFC Leopards, though he only spent six months there before he signed for National Super League side Nairobi Stima in 2010.

He also played for Wazito FC in 2018 but it is at where he decided to call it quits and move to business.

Kataka has now appealed to other players in the big league to always invest some the money they get because they "don’t know what the future holds".