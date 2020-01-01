Kasongo: TPLB confident club licensing will uplift standards in Tanzania

The league managers reveal they have reached crucial stages in implementing in the new initiative ahead of the new season

The Premier League Board (TPLB) has maintained their effort to implement the club licensing rule will continue ahead of the new season.

TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo has revealed they have already accomplished preliminary steps to implement the rule and remained confident the new initiative will successfully help to uplift the standards of the game in the country.

“The only reliable thing which will accelerate the pace of football development in the country is by ensuring that our clubs are fully aware of the importance of respecting club licensing,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

“To facilitate this, we began a countrywide tour with the aim to talk with club owners and stakeholders on the importance of embracing club licensing but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mission was cut short.”

Kasongo further said he was confident the system will be easily implemented in Tanzania because of the available infrastructure and called on concerned stakeholders to support it.

He, however, admitted that for the club licensing to work effectively, all the clubs in the Tanzanian leagues should be able to have adequate sponsorship.

“Seeking sponsors is one of my duties as the boss of the TPLB especially after considering that both the First Division League (FDL) and Second Division League (SDL) hardly have sponsors that make them operate in a difficult environment,” Kasongo continued.

"Once the club licensing has been successfully implemented, all these problems of lacking sponsors in the leagues we govern will be the issue of the past.

“We need to come up with research to verify on what has happened for the number of people who watch games live had dropped since clubs have been highly affected due to lack of gate collections.”

In a previous interview, Kasongo mentioned the issue of league sponsors and how adding more would be beneficial to their objectives.

"Currently, we have Vodacom, , and Azam TV as the main sponsors of the league. However, running a league is very expensive as such, we demand other partners to come forward and provide support as far as sponsoring is concerned.

“All the three sponsors do the recommendable job but others must step up as well to help in the smooth running of the entire league while insisting that the doors are wide open for them.”