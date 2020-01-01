Kaseke and Nonga explain why Mbeya City are in danger of relegation

The club is 18th on the 20-team table and need to secure maximum points from the remaining seven matches to guarantee survival

Former Mbeya City stars Deus Kaseke and Paul Nonga have explained why the current team is struggling in the Mainland Premier League.

Mbeya City are 18th on the log, just above Mbao FC and Singida United, and since four teams will be relegated this season, it makes their place in the top-tier insecure.

Two other Premier League teams at the bottom will engage in play-offs with the First Division clubs to determine who occupies the other available slots.

More teams

Kaseke is at Yanga now while Nonga is at Lipuli but both were key players for the Mbeya club before.

"The Mbeya City officials know exactly where the problem is and to be precise the General Secretary Emmanuel Kimbe knows exactly where the team was, where it is now, and where it is going," Kaseke told Mwanaspoti.

"He knows the demands of the league and what the team wants for it to run efficiently.

"It is time Kimbe comes up with a plan to ensures the team remains in the top league. There are seven remaining matches and if they do well they will avoid relegation.

"They must win at home and give a fight during away games and everything, I believe is possible."

Kaseke explained why they ensured success was achieved during their time and why it could the opposite this time around.

"During our time we fought hard because as players we had set high targets of which it was also beneficial for the team. We did our best as we wanted Mbeya City to be among the teams that are respected in the country," added Kaseke.

"I think we achieved that but again at the end of the day individual targets differ.

"I really hope the team will not be relegated because if that happens then it means a lot of players will be out of work.

"This is a team that has made people of Mbeya be proud of it and it has employed a lot of people.

"You can remember those who failed to secure employment at Tanzanian Prisons got jobs at Mbeya City."

On his part, Nonga attributed previous success stories to discipline and motivation.

"There was the motivation and we gave the fans every reason to support us by playing to our abilities. We brought the fans closer," the Lipuli star told Mwanaspoti as well.

"The players had the hunger to succeed and they were also disciplined as coach Juma Mwambusi and Maka Malwisi cultivated discipline among the players.

"During our time, you would have never seen a player with dreadlocks. The coaches wanted to ensure there was discipline before they built a team.

Article continues below

"Matters fashion had to come later after the team had registered success."

Mbeya were promoted in the 2013/14 season and finished third behind champions Yanga and Azam FC.