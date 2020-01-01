Kasaya threatens to report Sofapaka to Fifa over wrongful dismissal

The goalkeeper was released in November 2018 after he had joined Batoto ba Mungu in June and sued the club

Wycliffe Kasaya has threatened to take the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side to Fifa over their failure to settle their Shs 1.6 Million fine ordered by Football Federation (FKF).

In January 2019, FKF Player Status Committee ordered the 2009 KPL champions to pay the former goalkeeper after wrongfully dismissing him despite having a running contract with them. Kasaya says he is now ready to report to the Fifa-led Court of Arbitration for Sport as he continues to fight for justice.

After the FKF ruling one year ago, Sofapaka launched an appeal but the case is yet to be determined.

“It is almost two years [since] I have not stepped onto the pitch because of this case and I will fight until the end and if it is not going to be solved soon, I will consider launching the case with Fifa,” Kasaya told Goal.

“We have given them [the appeal board] 14 days and if there is no response, we will have to write to Fifa. But for now, FKF has promised to speed up the case and make a ruling soon which I will wait.”

Although FKF has promised to settle the case as soon as possible, the length at which it has taken them so far to hear and make a ruling is a big concern for the former and AFC goalkeeper.

"After I was awarded almost Sh2 million, Sofapaka appealed at the FKF's tribunal and I am still waiting for that ruling. Remember by then Sofapaka had failed to give me my release letter but eventually, around the end of last month, they gave me the letter after the court of appeal ordered them to do so,” explained an agitated Kasaya.

“It is now about four months since the appeals court was constituted and no ruling has been made. To me I feel anytime justice is delayed is justice denied and what I want to achieve in the end is to stand up to clubs who tend to go against the contracts of their players.”

Sofapaka Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Ambajo said the club will not respond to Kasaya's threats to report them to Fifa as the case is yet to be determined at the Court of Appeal level.

"Definitely we launched an appeal and because there is no determination which has been given we cannot talk about the case. We are waiting to see what kind of rule the court of appeal will reach," Ambajo told Goal.

Kasaya signed for Batoto ba Mungu in June 2018 and was among eight players who were dismissed before the 2018/19 season began.