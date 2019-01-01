Karl Toko Ekambi continues impressive run in Villarreal's loss
Karl Toko Ekambi continued his impressive goalscoring run in Villarreal’s 3-2 loss to Celta Vigo in Saturday’s Spanish La Liga game.
After netting a brace against Rayo Vallecano before the international break, the 26-year-old was again on target at Municipal de Balaidos.
The Yellow Submarine started the game on a bright note with two first-half goals but soft-pedalled as the Miguel Cardoso’s men came from behind to clinch the maximum points.
Toko Ekambi grabbed the opener in the 11th minutes before Alfonso Pedraza doubled the lead four minutes later.
Celta fought from behind with Iago Aspas igniting the comeback in the 50th minute before Maxi Gomez scored the equalising goal in the 71st minute.
Aspas completed his brace from the penalty spot four minutes before the time to condemn Javier Calleja’s side to their 12th defeat of the season.
Toko Ekambi featured for the full duration of the tie while Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze was replaced by Pablo Fornals in the 70th minute.
With the loss - their first in five games - Villarreal are only one place above the relegation zone after gathering 29 points from as many games.
For their game, they play host to Barcelona on April 2.