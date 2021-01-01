Karius keen to spend last year of contract away from Liverpool as he eyes extended stay at Union Berlin

The German goalkeeper is back in his homeland at present and would welcome the opportunity to agree another loan deal for 2021-22

Loris Karius is eager to spend the final year of his Liverpool contract away from Anfield, with the German goalkeeper open to the idea of extending his loan spell at Union Berlin.

The 27-year-old tumbled down the pecking order on Merseyside on the back of an error-strewn showing against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp moved to snap up Alisson that summer, freeing Karius to head off for two seasons at Besiktas, and there is little chance of him finding his way back into the Liverpool side.

What has been said?

With there seemingly little room for him on Merseyside, and with his current deal with the Reds due to expire in less than 18 months, Karius told Sport Bild: “I still have a contract with Liverpool until 2022. But of course I can imagine staying in Berlin if everything fits.

“I'm not just passing through here. The mentality of the people and the spirit of the team are good for me.

“I'm basically a down-to-earth guy, even if I drive an expensive car.”

How many games has Karius played for Liverpool?

Klopp raided the ranks of his former employers at Mainz for a promising shot-stopper in 2016.

Karius had previously spent time in the academy ranks at Manchester City and welcomed the opportunity to take in a second spell on English soil.

He arrived at Anfield sat behind Simon Mignolet, but saw costly mistakes from the Belgian open a first-team door for him.

Karius made 16 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign, before recapturing his spot the following season and making 33 appearances.

The last of those saw him leave the field in tears after handing a European crown to Real Madrid, leaving little chance of a way back into the team.

How has Karius fared at Union Berlin?

Having seen regular game time in Turkey with Besiktas, but experienced issues regarding salary payments, the decision was taken to head home in the summer of 2020.

Game time initially proved hard to come by, with Karius figuring in just five games this season.

He has, however, played in four of Union’s last five Bundesliga fixtures, conceding just two goals and suffering no defeats.

“I feel really good in Berlin and at Union,” Karius added.

“Of course I want to play, but if that were different, then I wouldn't have lost anything here either.”

