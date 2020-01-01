Kariobangi Sharks' first goal of the decade pleases Lokale

The forward was the first player to score as they fought to a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka on Saturday

striker Sydney Lokale was happy after he scored his club's first goal of the decade.

Lokale was on target on Saturday when Kariobangi Sharks and fought to a 2-2 draw in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie at Moi International Sports Complex.

Lokale helped the Sharks pick up their 11th point of the season after a poor start to the current campaign.

“I am very pleased to get the first goal of the decade for the club. I have been working hard during the mid-season break and I felt good to score with just my first shot on target,” Lokale told the club's website.

“I will be remembered for opening the account this decade and that is such an important stat for me.”

In the last four matches, the striker has been on target against Sofapaka three times and he says it feels good to have such a record against a common rival.

“I am happy to hit them again. As a striker, when you score more than once against a team it gives some edge when you meet again. You enter the pitch with confidence in you knowing you can do what you did before once again,” he concluded.

“That is what I told myself before the game and it paid.”

Kariobangi Sharks will face on Wednesday at Kasarani.