Kariobangi Sharks won't survive Asante Kotoko's attack in Kumasi, says Osei

Exclusive: The Hunters coach is with high hopes that the Porcupine Warriors would make it to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup

Bechem United coach Seth Osei Wire believes Asante Kotoko will ‘humiliate’ Kenyan club Kariobangi Sharks in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first round qualifying after sharing the spoils on a goalless draw in the first leg on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors would need to avoid a stalemate and impose any form of victory to progress to the next stage of the competition.

"Per what I saw in the first leg, I don't think Kariobangi Sharks will survive Kotoko's attack in the return leg. Kotoko will win and qualify to the next stage, " Osei told Goal.

"Kotoko did well not to concede a goal in Kenya although they had been inactive for several months. I believe in the players and technical team to end the run of exiting from the competition in the early stages by humiliating them although this is a continental competition.

"I believe Kotoko can at least make the group stage and make the supporters happy and proud. This is their moment and they should not disappoint, " he added.

The return leg has been scheduled for December 22 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.