Kariobangi Sharks won't be intimidated by Kotoko fans, says Muluya

Exclusive: The Sharks boss says they will execute their gameplan in front of the huge spectators in Kumasi

Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya has rejected suggestions that his men would struggle to cope with Asante Kotoko's supporters during the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup in Kumasi on Saturday.

With the first leg ending in a goalless draw in Nairobi, the tie is still wide open, with Sharks needing to avoid a defeat to stand the chance of reaching the next round of the competition.

"The fact of the matter is that Asante Kotoko is a big club with huge followers but that isn't our focus now. We are here to play and qualify to the next stage of the competition," Muluya told Goal.

"We won't be intimidated by the fans that will be here on Saturday to cheer their team on. Even during our training session, we had many people who came to watch us and it is obviously not something we usually get back home because we don't have the numbers like them but we have a strong mentality that can overcome every challenge.

"We know thousands of spectators will be here but we are ready to face them and prove that modern football does not necessarily depend on the number of supporters you have or don't have before you can win a game but how prepared you are," he added.

Sharks progressed to this stage after dispatching ARTA Solar of Djibouti 9-1 on aggregate.