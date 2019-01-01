Kariobangi Sharks winger Julius Masaba hopes to repay coach’s faith

Kariobangi Sharks won the slum derby to stamp their authority over Mathare United

winger Julius Masaba is delighted to have helped his side win the slum derby at the expense of on Wednesday.

Masaba scored the third goal which earned Kariobangi Sharks maximum points from a 3-2 win at Kasarani, and he has promised to repay the faith coach William Muluya has had in him since his arrival last month.

The right winger joined Kariobangi Sharks from the National Super League side Kibera Black Stars in the April transfer window.

“To score in a derby is special but what is even more special is that the coach has faith in me and in all of us. This team picked me from the second tier and has given me the chance to play straight away. Not many teams around here can do that,” Masaba told the club’s website.

“I now just want to repay the coach’s trust in me with good performances for the team.”

Masaba added that he hopes to help Kariobangi Sharks bag as many goals as possible in the upcoming matches.

“I have been unlucky in the previous matches but Wednesday was finally the day. I was really happy to score my first goal for this wonderful team. Now that I have started scoring, I am looking forward to scoring more for the team in the remainder of the season.” he added.

Kariobangi Sharks will face in the FKF semi-final on Sunday in Machakos, before resuming league action against .

They are the domestic cup defending champions.