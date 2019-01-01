Kariobangi Sharks win on penalties to set up final date with Bandari

The Sharks will now face Bandari in the final of the competition after winning on penalties at the National Stadium in Tanzania

It will be an all-Kenyan final when Kariobangi Sharks takes on Bandari in the Super Cup on Sunday.

Sharks needed penalties to book their place in the final after they battled to a 6-5 win against Tanzanian side Mbao FC. Sharks win was some sort of revenge for the Kenyan fans after Mbao sent the defending champions Gor Mahia parking in the opening match.

Captain Pattilah Omoto missed Sharks opening kick but Michael Bodo, Geoffrey Shiveka, Tom Teka and Erick Juma all converted to hand Sharks a place in the final of the eight-team regional tournament. Both teams had settled for a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

The regulation time was marked by missed chances; Sharks dominated the opening half, then Mbao came back the strongest side in the second period, but neither side could find the back of the net.

Sharks will now face off with fellow KPL side Bandari, who beat Simba 2-1 at the same stadium in an earlier kick-off. Wycliffe Ochomo came off the bench to score the winner as the Dockers rallied from a goal down to bundle out the 2018 losing finalists.

With an all Kenyan final, it means that for the third year running a Kenyan team will face English side Everton, who will visit Africa in the course of the year. Gor Mahia won the last two editions.