Kariobangi Sharks were the better side against AFC Leopards – Muluya

The Sharks coach reveals his side deserved to bag maximum points against Ingwe in a league match on Sunday

coach William Muluya has stated his side deserved to beat AFC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The two teams struggled to a 0-0 draw and both are now winless from the first two matches of the season.

Ingwe lost their opener 1-0 against Kakamega while Sharks battled to a 2-2 draw against .

“We were the best team especially in the first half when we created more than three clear cut chances,” Muluya told Goal.

“We must blame ourselves because the chances we created were good enough to give us goals and the three points against [AFC Leopards].”

Muluya has, however, remained positive despite his side failing to get a win on their second attempt this season.

“I am very happy on the way we managed to contain the pressure from AFC Leopards especially in the second half,” Muluya continued.

“[AFC Leopards] improved in the second half after making two changes but it was good my team managed to contain them.

"We will make sure we win the next game. There is no short cut now."