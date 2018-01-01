Kariobangi Sharks warm up for Asante Kotoko test with a scathing attack on Sony Sugar

Sharks have now gone six games this season without tasting a defeat

Kariobangi Sharks moved joint fifth on the log with Kakamega Homeboyz in the Kenyan Premier League following a midweek victory over Sony Sugar at the Kasarani Stadium.

Sharks warmed up for their Caf Confederation Cup return leg clash with a 2-0 win over the Millers as they extend their unbeaten run in al competition to six games.

The Slum-based side sharpened their striking department with two goals after they were held to a 0-0 draw with Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko in the first leg on Saturday. The return leg will be held on December 26 away in Kumasi, Ghana.

Sharks rattled Sony Sugar in the second minute, but the visitors were saved by the woodwork. But Sony Sugar, motivated by their 1-1 draw against Tusker never sat back to allow Sharks intimidate them. The Millers responded to the Sharks attack with another

George Abege missed a chance of giving Shark the lead with five minutes to the break, but Sony defenders stood firm. Earlier, Sony made a dangerous move forward but Tom Teka stepped in with a clean interjection to cut the supply to Enock Agwanda.

Henry Juma gave the Sharks the lead mid second half and the goal gave the victors a renewed sense of confidence to push up further.

Maxwell Onyango will have himself to blame for Sony’s defeat after he was presented with a golden opportunity to draw his side level but his weak left-foot strike from inside the box was easily picked up by Gad Mathews after Sony Sugar did the donkey work to bread Sharks defence.

Substitute Harrison Mwendwa punished the visitors with a second goal after he was fed by George Abege in the 75th minute with a powerful strike past Kevin Omondi.

Unlucky Sony Sugar were denied by a mean post before Gad Mathews once again extended Onyango’s poor evening with a close-range save after the Awendo side raided Sharks’ waters in the 83rd minute.

Sharks have now gone six games without tasting a defeat this season.

Article continues below

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Gad Mathews, John Kuol, Geoffrey Shiveka, Tom Teka, Nickson Omondi, Patilah Omotto, Sven Yidah, Moses Mwangi, Harrison Mwendwa, Duke Abuya, George Abege.

Sony Sugar XI: Kevin Omondi, Kelvin Wesonga, Mwangi David, Kennedy Odhiambo, Salim Odeka, Wankuru Abdallah, Apolo Otieno, Tobias Otieno, Apudo Michael, Ayoyi Ambrose, Agwanda Enock