Kariobangi Sharks vs Western Stima affected as KPL moves match venues

Some games which were to be played at Kasarani have been shifted elsewhere due to its unavailability

The Premier League ( ) has made changes to match venues for a number of season-opening clashes this weekend.

In the first match on Friday pitting against , the venue has been shifted from Kasarani to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

According to the KPL, Kasarani Stadium will not be available for the season opener.

's match against Posta has been moved from September 1 and will now be played on August 30 as well.

“Sofapaka have moved all their home matches to Narok Stadium and also most of the club's home matches this season will be played on Fridays,” KPL said in a statement regarding Sofapaka's programme amendments.

will host FC at Ruaraka Grounds as opposed to Kasarani as it was earlier indicated. The time and date of this fixture have not changed though.

They will meet on September 1 at 3:00 pm.

Another change has been witnessed in the Wazito FC vs match with the kick-off time being affected.

Article continues below

“Kick-off time changed to 1:00 pm as a result of Sofapaka changing the date and venue of their match against and FKF requires the use of Machakos pitch from 3:30 pm,” the communique added.

The vs match, which had earlier changed venue to Moi Stadium, will kick-off at 4:15 pm after the early match pitting newbies Kisumu All-Stars against .