Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to return to winning ways when they face the Sharks in a top-tier duel at Ruaraka grounds

Tusker will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they face Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League match on Sunday.

The Brewers are reeling from their shock 1-0 defeat against Posta Rangers last weekend, which saw them relinquish their top spot on the 18-team league table to KCB.

The Bankers have now opened a four-point gap ahead of the Brewers after beating Mathare United 1-0 on Saturday.

The defeat against the Mailmen denied Tusker a chance to stretch their lead but they now have a chance to make things right against a Sharks side who are also keen to win the match and move up the log.

Game Kariobangi Sharks vs Tusker Date Sunday, June 20, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, John Omondi. Forwards Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Nguny.

Kariobangi Sharks will come into the game having lost their last assignment 2-0 against Wazito FC but coach William Muluya is confident they will bounce back.

“We lost to Wazito in a game we did not deserve to but to be honest we have prepared well for the Tusker battle, we know all we need is a win and that is what we are going for,” Muluya told Goal.

Striker Erick Kapaito, who was benched against Wazito owing to injury, has been declared fit to play.

Probable XI for Sharks: Bwire, Chol, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael.

Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was left upset after losing against Posta Rangers in a match they dominated at home.

“It was a gift goal, we gave out a gift goal and there is nothing we could do, so we are going back to the drawing board to work hard again to see how we can respond in our next match,” a fuming Matano told Goal.

Asked about their chances to be at the top of the 18-team table by the end of June 30, Matano explained: “We are going to fight, we still have some three matches to go, we will fight on, we will not give up, we will fight on.”

Tusker will bank on Henry Meja, Jackson Macharia and Humphrey Mieno to stop Sharks.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.