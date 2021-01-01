Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be away to Kariobangi Sharks in the FKF Premier League, hoping they can get maximum points to placate their fans after a humiliating 8-1 aggregate loss to CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League.
They will, however, not have it easy against their hosts, who have started the season relatively better as compared to the previous one.
|Game
|Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, January 10, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi.
|Forwards
|Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Ngunyi.
Patrick Ngunyi and Peter Oudu handed Sharks a massive boost after returning to training on Tuesday.
The duo has been out owing to injuries, but made a timely return as the Slum Boys prepare to play Gor Mahia on Sunday.
Coach William Muluya will be keen to ensure his strikers score after a goalless draw in their last game against Ulinzi Stars.
"It is not out of order for your strikers to miss chances, it happens at times and we will work on it to try and make them clinical in the forthcoming assignments," he said after that particular game.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Bwire, Chuol, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Sakari, Omotto, Juma, Lwasa, Mazembe, Kapaito.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso.
|Forwards
|John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu.
K'Ogalo will once again have to work without their danger man Nicholas Kipkirui, who is still in his rural home protesting unpaid salaries.
Benson Omalla, who was signed from Western Stima, will also miss the clash owing to school commitments and assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo will have to work with the available players.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia have won three of their last five games against the Slum Boys and lost two.
They have managed to score six goals in the process and conceded three, and both teams have managed to keep two clean sheets.
It is the reigning champions who come into the game as favourites considering the fact they have won six out of the eight games they have played against Kariobangi Sharks.
Gor Mahia started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars before falling 2-1 to Tusker FC.
The William Muluya-led charges have managed to get 12 points from the six games they have played so far and are unbeaten in the league alongside leaders KCB, who have a 100% winning record.