Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be seeking to make their fans happy as they return to domestic action after their embarrassing Caf Champions League exit

will be away to in the FKF Premier League, hoping they can get maximum points to placate their fans after a humiliating 8-1 aggregate loss to CR Belouizdad in the Caf .

They will, however, not have it easy against their hosts, who have started the season relatively better as compared to the previous one.

Game Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, January 10, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi. Forwards Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Ngunyi.

Patrick Ngunyi and Peter Oudu handed Sharks a massive boost after returning to training on Tuesday.

The duo has been out owing to injuries, but made a timely return as the Slum Boys prepare to play Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Coach William Muluya will be keen to ensure his strikers score after a goalless draw in their last game against .

"It is not out of order for your strikers to miss chances, it happens at times and we will work on it to try and make them clinical in the forthcoming assignments," he said after that particular game.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Bwire, Chuol, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Sakari, Omotto, Juma, Lwasa, Mazembe, Kapaito.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso. Forwards John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu.

K'Ogalo will once again have to work without their danger man Nicholas Kipkirui, who is still in his rural home protesting unpaid salaries.

Benson Omalla, who was signed from , will also miss the clash owing to school commitments and assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo will have to work with the available players.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia : Mathews, Otieno, Juma, Apudo, Muguna, Konfor, Wendo, Miheso, Onyango, Ulimwengu, Okello.