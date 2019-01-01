Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

A depleted K’Ogalo will be seeking to maintain their perfect start to the season in a KPL match set for Afraha Stadium

have not had good preparations for the match due to financial difficulties currently facing the team.

On the other hand, , who are the 2018 FKF champions, have not had a perfect start to the season and will be aiming at denting the defending champions' excellent start to the season.

Game Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, October 20 Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, John Oyemba Defenders Samuel Olwande, Peter Kyata, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Bodo, Eric Juma, Geoffrey Bodo, Bonface Opiyo, Lemu Shiveka Midfielders Sven Yidah, Patilah Omotto, Shaphan Oyugi, Vincent Wasambo, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa, Daniel Sakari Forwards Sydney Lokale, Eric Kapaito, James Mazembe

Coach William Muluya will most definitely stick to the side which beat Sugar in their last league match.

There are no injury concerns for the team which is a welcome relief for the youthful tactician who says they must continue with their winning run against K’Ogalo.

“We know how difficult it is to beat Gor Mahia but we have to fight and get some good result,” Muluya told Goal.

“We have prepared well and I don’t think we have any injury concerns, the team is ready and we want maximum points.”

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Oyemba, Juma, Olwande, Shiveka, Omondi, Yidah, Omotto, Abuya, Oyugi, Sakari and Kapaito.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano Defenders Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango. Forwards Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.

Captain Kenneth Muguna will not be involved alongside his deputy Joash Onyango and defender Maurice Ojwang. The three players are yet to report to training after the international break and will thus not be involved.

Striker Nicholas Kipkirui is also injured and will not feature on Sunday meaning coach Steven Polack will have to do without four key players.

“We have Nicholas [Kipkirui] the striker, he got back to training on [Saturday] but he won’t play any part because he has some stitches on the head,” Polack told Goal.

“It is a different injury, [not the one from the Zoo match], it is a different one, he got a scar on the head which required stitches so he will not be involved.”

On a positive note, Polack confirmed the return of former winger Samuel Onyango who has missed the last three matches after suffering a bout of malaria.

“[Samuel] is back with us, he has been training and looks sharp, he is in the squad and in contention to play a part against Sharks,” Polack continued.

On the match against Sharks, Polack said: “Of course our main aim is to get maximum points. Every game is a big game and when you are playing for Gor Mahia or coaching the club you must be ready to win because that is the motto here.

“We are very ready to get the points, we want to keep our good run going and we must stay focused to do the job perfectly.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, W. Ochieng, Oluoch, Momanyi, Wendo, Otieno, Juma, Omondi, Ambundo, Afriyie.