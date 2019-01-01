Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia have not had good preparations for the match due to financial difficulties currently facing the team.
On the other hand, Kariobangi Sharks, who are the 2018 FKF Shield Cup champions, have not had a perfect start to the season and will be aiming at denting the defending champions' excellent start to the season.
|Game
|Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, October 20
|Time
|3:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brian Bwire, John Oyemba
|Defenders
|Samuel Olwande, Peter Kyata, Tom Teka, Nixon Omondi, Michael Bodo, Eric Juma, Geoffrey Bodo, Bonface Opiyo, Lemu Shiveka
|Midfielders
|Sven Yidah, Patilah Omotto, Shaphan Oyugi, Vincent Wasambo, Duke Abuya, Harrison Mwendwa, Daniel Sakari
|Forwards
|Sydney Lokale, Eric Kapaito, James Mazembe
Coach William Muluya will most definitely stick to the side which beat Chemelil Sugar in their last league match.
There are no injury concerns for the team which is a welcome relief for the youthful tactician who says they must continue with their winning run against K’Ogalo.
“We know how difficult it is to beat Gor Mahia but we have to fight and get some good result,” Muluya told Goal.
“We have prepared well and I don’t think we have any injury concerns, the team is ready and we want maximum points.”
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Oyemba, Juma, Olwande, Shiveka, Omondi, Yidah, Omotto, Abuya, Oyugi, Sakari and Kapaito.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano
|Defenders
|Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.
Captain Kenneth Muguna will not be involved alongside his deputy Joash Onyango and defender Maurice Ojwang. The three players are yet to report to training after the international break and will thus not be involved.
Striker Nicholas Kipkirui is also injured and will not feature on Sunday meaning coach Steven Polack will have to do without four key players.
“We have Nicholas [Kipkirui] the striker, he got back to training on [Saturday] but he won’t play any part because he has some stitches on the head,” Polack told Goal.
“It is a different injury, [not the one from the Zoo match], it is a different one, he got a scar on the head which required stitches so he will not be involved.”
On a positive note, Polack confirmed the return of former Ulinzi Stars winger Samuel Onyango who has missed the last three matches after suffering a bout of malaria.
“[Samuel] is back with us, he has been training and looks sharp, he is in the squad and in contention to play a part against Sharks,” Polack continued.
On the match against Sharks, Polack said: “Of course our main aim is to get maximum points. Every game is a big game and when you are playing for Gor Mahia or coaching the club you must be ready to win because that is the motto here.
“We are very ready to get the points, we want to keep our good run going and we must stay focused to do the job perfectly.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, W. Ochieng, Oluoch, Momanyi, Wendo, Otieno, Juma, Omondi, Ambundo, Afriyie.
Match Preview
K'Ogalo will come into the match as clear favourites having won five out of their last six league between the two sides.
The 18-time league champions have scored 13 goals against their Sunday opponents, conceding just five in the league. In the last three games, Sharks managed to get two wins and one loss in all competitions.
Gor have started the season on a high, and have won their last four games as compared to their hosts who have managed to get a win and three draws in the four games played.
Sharks midfielder Pattilah Omotto is confident his charges can get maximum points on Sunday against the defending champions.
“We broke the duck against them last season. It is important we continue with that momentum,” Omotto told the club’s official website.
“We have shown we have the capability to compete against them and against the best in the country and the region.
“We know they can feel us now. Contests against them are no longer a walk in the park. They know it is always a difficult game and we also know it a tough game.
“Sports is about building on your gains. We have beaten them twice in the last three meetings we had and so we have to build on that. I believe we have the players and the belief to do it. So we want to give our best on Sunday and get a positive result.”
Gor Mahia coach Polack is irked by the absence of his captains in Muguna and Onyango but still says he has 25 players to choose from.
"Both [Muguna and Onyango] are not in the squad for tomorrow [Sunday], nobody has seen them the whole week,” Polack told Goal.
“The team manager sent them a message on Friday asking for their whereabouts they did not reply to him also, so I don’t know why they have decided to do that.
“Of course I am very disappointed with their behaviours being the leaders of the team but what can we do, I have 25 players whom I can work with and I don’t have any problems at all.”
Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it five wins out five if they beat Sharks in the match which will be played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.