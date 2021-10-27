Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action with an away game against Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo were not involved during last weekend's matches because they faced Al-Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the return leg of their Caf Confederation Cup fixture.

However, with Gor Mahia carrying a 3-1 advantage from the first round battle in Cairo, the Sudanese outfit failed to show up for the game and it was awarded to the FKF Shield Cup champions, who proceeded to the next stage.

Game Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Time 13:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brandon Obiero, and Brian Olang'o. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Felix Oluoch, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi. Forwards James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Fortune Omoto, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.

Sharks will have all their key players available for the fixture and coach William Muluya has maintained a cautious approach.

“We don’t have any injury concerns and we are keen to return to winning ways against Gor Mahia,” Muluya told Goal. “We know they are a tough team but we will do our best to get maximum points.”

Defender Samuel Olwande will skipper the side with goalkeeper Brian Olang’o, who was signed from Makongeni Youth, likely to keep his position between the sticks.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Olang'o, Omondi, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Onyango. Omoto, Mokaya, Fortune Omoto, Oluoch, Mata.