Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be keen to keep their winning run going against Kariobangi Sharks in the FKF Premier League on Sunday.
Kariobangi Sharks come into the match hoping to get maximum points to cut the gap between them and current leaders Tusker FC to two points.
The 13-time champions, AFC Leopards, are aware that a win will take them to the fourth position on the 18-team league table.
The Slum Boys have suffered just one defeat this season while their rivals have lost twice.
|Game
|Sharks vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, January 24, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|NONE
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, John Omondi.
|Forwards
|Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Nguny.
Coach William Muluya will welcome back John Omondi and Julius Masaba, who have been nursing injuries while all players who featured in last weekend’s 4-2 defeat to Tusker are available and ready for the game.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Bwire, Chol, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe will have to navigate the fixture without defender Isaac Kipyegon, who is nursing a hamstring strain while Harrison Mwendwa is also out with a calf problem.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kamura, Senaji, Shichenje, Bandi, Nabwire, Mugheni, Odhiambo, Shaka, Rupia.
Match Preview
This is the eighth time the two teams will be meeting in the league and Leopards have never won against Sharks. The Slum Boys have won two games with the remaining five ending in draws.
The last three games have ended in draws, the latest one being a goalless draw on September 15, 2019. Sharks have scored eight goals in the initial seven meetings against Leopards, conceding four in the process.
Ingwe coach Anthony Kimani is confident they will make it two wins out of two having beaten KCB 2-1 in their last league assignment.
“We have always showed up against tough opponents, it was the case when we played against KCB who were still unbeaten and we ended up picking maximum points, so I am confident we are coming up against another tough opponent but we will win the game,” Kimani told Goal on Sunday.
“We want to keep a consistency run of winning matches going, we managed to recover after losing to Western Stima to beat KCB and we want to win against Sharks to keep the run going, it is the only way we can push for the title.”