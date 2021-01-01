Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will strive to make it two wins out of two when they face the high-riding Sharks in the top-flight duel at Kasarani Stadium

AFC will be keen to keep their winning run going against in the FKF Premier League on Sunday.

Kariobangi Sharks come into the match hoping to get maximum points to cut the gap between them and current leaders FC to two points.

The 13-time champions, AFC Leopards, are aware that a win will take them to the fourth position on the 18-team league table.

The Slum Boys have suffered just one defeat this season while their rivals have lost twice.

Game Sharks vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, January 24, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, John Omondi. Forwards Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Nguny.

Coach William Muluya will welcome back John Omondi and Julius Masaba, who have been nursing injuries while all players who featured in last weekend’s 4-2 defeat to Tusker are available and ready for the game.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Bwire, Chol, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe will have to navigate the fixture without defender Isaac Kipyegon, who is nursing a hamstring strain while Harrison Mwendwa is also out with a calf problem.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kamura, Senaji, Shichenje, Bandi, Nabwire, Mugheni, Odhiambo, Shaka, Rupia.