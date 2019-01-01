Kariobangi Sharks v Zoo FC weekend match change date

Live Scores
Sharks are still unbeaten in the league and William Muluya sides, is fifth on the log with 13 points

Kariobangi Sharks weekend fixture against Zoo Kericho has been brought forward by three days.

The match that was initially scheduled for Sunday will now take place on Thursday at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The changes wgere made due to Sharks engagement in the Super Cup tournament set to kick off on January 23 in Tanzania.

“Owing to Kariobangi Sharks participation in Super Cup in Tanzania, our Sunday's fixture has been brought forward to Thursday at Kericho Green Stadium,” Zoo confirmed the changes in a statement  

Sharka are still unbeaten in the league and William Muluya sides, is fifth on the log with 13 points.

Zoo, meanwhile, is 15th with only six points.

