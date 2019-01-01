Kariobangi Sharks v Western Stima: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview
The two teams are unbeaten this season in the Kenyan Premier League and neither of the two sides would like to test defeat on Sunday.
It is definitely going to be an exciting match with each team pushing for a win or at least a point. A win for Stima will give them a chance to move second after Mathare United hit Tusker 1-0 to consolidate the lead at the summit.
|Game
|Kariobangi Sharks vs W. Stima
|Date
|Sunday, January 13
|Time
|3:00pm Kenyan Time
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN.
|DSTV channel
|Free-to-air channel
|NONE
|KTN Burudani TV
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Missing players
|Striker
|Erick Kapaito
|NONE
|NONE
The 2018 MVP made a return to the squad after about two months out owing to a groin injury. It is not clear whether he will have a part to play on Sunday against the power men.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Oyemba, Bodo, Shiveka, Teka, Omondi, Yidah, Abuya, Omotto, Mwendwa, Juma Lokale.
|Position
|Missing player
|NONE
|NONE
The power men have got no injuries worries as they prepare to defend their unbeaten run and also keep the dream start to the season after earning promotion from the lower tier.
Probable XI for Western Stima: Odhiambo, Akong'o, Mukhisa, Ojwang, Ochieng, Omengo, Ochieng, Berry, Clifford, Odongo and Kemboi.
Match Preview
This is going to be the third time the two sides are facing each other in the Kenyan Premier League. The first time was way back in 2017 where Sharks managed to win one game with the other two ending in a draw.
Stima will go joint top with Mathare United only if they manage to bag maximum points against the unpredictable Sharks. It is important to note that the hosts might climb to the fourth position if they win with a healthy goal difference.
Whilst the visitors have scored seven goals in the six previous matches, they have conceded three, same as their hosts, who have scored one less. Interestingly, both teams have kept three clean sheets each meaning they are going to employ a cautious approach.