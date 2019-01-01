Kariobangi Sharks v Western Stima: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

The power men will move joint top with Mathare United only if they manage to bag maximum points against The Sharks

The two teams are unbeaten this season in the Kenyan Premier League and neither of the two sides would like to test defeat on Sunday.

It is definitely going to be an exciting match with each team pushing for a win or at least a point. A win for Stima will give them a chance to move second after Mathare United hit Tusker 1-0 to consolidate the lead at the summit.

Game Kariobangi Sharks vs W. Stima Date Sunday, January 13 Time 3:00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on KTN. Editors' Picks OFFICIAL: Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo handed two-year contract at KCB

Emery explains why he left Ozil out of Arsenal squad for West Ham defeat

Harambee Stars named Team of the Year at annual awards

Why Conte, not Pochettino, is the right man for Man Utd

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel NONE KTN Burudani TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players Striker Erick Kapaito NONE NONE

The 2018 MVP made a return to the squad after about two months out owing to a groin injury. It is not clear whether he will have a part to play on Sunday against the power men.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Oyemba, Bodo, Shiveka, Teka, Omondi, Yidah, Abuya, Omotto, Mwendwa, Juma Lokale.

Position Missing player NONE NONE

The power men have got no injuries worries as they prepare to defend their unbeaten run and also keep the dream start to the season after earning promotion from the lower tier.

Probable XI for Western Stima: Odhiambo, Akong'o, Mukhisa, Ojwang, Ochieng, Omengo, Ochieng, Berry, Clifford, Odongo and Kemboi.

Match Preview

Article continues below

This is going to be the third time the two sides are facing each other in the Kenyan Premier League. The first time was way back in 2017 where Sharks managed to win one game with the other two ending in a draw.

Stima will go joint top with Mathare United only if they manage to bag maximum points against the unpredictable Sharks. It is important to note that the hosts might climb to the fourth position if they win with a healthy goal difference.

Whilst the visitors have scored seven goals in the six previous matches, they have conceded three, same as their hosts, who have scored one less. Interestingly, both teams have kept three clean sheets each meaning they are going to employ a cautious approach.