Kariobangi Sharks v Ulinzi Stars league match moved to Thursday

The Sharks will now face the soldiers in a league match at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday

A Kenyan Premier League match between Kariobangi Sharks versus Ulinzi Stars has been pushed back.

Sharks will now host Ulinzi Stars on Thursday instead, of Wednesday at the Kasarani Stadium. “We will be taking on Kariobangi Sharks in our 12th match of the season on Thursday 7th February at Kasarani.

“The match was earlier set for Wednesday at the same venue but that has been changed, while kickoff remains 3 pm,” Ulinzi Stars confirmed the changes.

Sharks lost their last league match against Sofapaka while Ulinzi Stars played out to a 1-1 draw with Chemelil Sugar. Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars’ two-year partnership between betting franchise Elitebet has come to an end.

The contract between both parties expired at the end of January even though the betting company opted not to renew the deal. “While we part ways at this point in time, it is our topmost wish that the company continues growing, as well as furthering its strategy for Kenyan football.

“We would like to confirm the end of our partnership with the betting franchise,” Ulinzi Stars chairman Lt Col Erick Oloo told the club website.