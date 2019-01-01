Kariobangi Sharks to miss key player against Gor Mahia and Zoo Kericho
Goal Kenya.
Kariobangi Sharks will have to face Gor Mahia and Zoo Kericho without the services of their experienced center back Michael Bodo.
Bodo has already accumulated two red cards this season something that has warranted him the suspension. Mount Kenya United’s custodian Odhiambo Philip will miss two matches against Bandari and Nzoia Sugar for the same reason.
Ulinzi Stars new coach Benjamin Nyangweso will have to do without the services versatile defender Omar Mbongi against Kakamega Homeboyz. In contrast to Bodo, Mbongi has accumulated five yellow cards.
Most league matches will not be played this weekend to pave way for the Shield Cup.