Kariobangi Sharks to face Yanga SC in friendly match in Dar es Salaam

The match is the second high profile tie for the Kenyan club after hosting and defeating Everton on July 7 in Nairobi

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side will face Yanga SC in a friendly match on August 4 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The two teams will meet as they prepare for the onset of their respective domestic leagues with the Kenyan side expected to land in for the second time this year.

The first match between them was in the Sportpesa tie in Dar es Salaam where Kariobangi Sharks emerged winners with a 3-2 score after extra-time at the quarter-final stage in January.

"It is official. We will face the Sportpesa Super Cup winners Kariobangi Sharks in a friendly match on August 4," Yanga posted on their Facebook page.

William Muluya is expected to gauge his new signings Patrick Otieno, who received his debut in the match, as well as Daniel Sakari and Peter Kyata in the friendly tie.

Yanga captured goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo and he could face the KPL side again after helping the Dockers wrestle the Sportpesa Shield Cup trophy from the Sharks early in June.