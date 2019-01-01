Kariobangi Sharks to face Western Stima without Lokale

Lokale has been a key player for Sharks but will have to miss KPL action for a while to nurse a knee injury sustained in training

will miss the services of striker Sydney Lokale when they host in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) opener on Friday.

The striker is nursing a knee injury sustained in training and will need a few days to recover. Coach William Muluya is disappointed with the absence of the forward who scored six goals last season, but believes other players will step up.

“This is the time I wish to have all my players available, it is a shame that Lokale will not be involved,” Muluya told Goal on Friday.

“He knows our system well and has been effective for us, however, it is an opportunity for others to step up as well and fill his void. It might be a blessing in disguise for us."

The youthful tactician has also expressed his concern ahead of the game against the Power Men.

“Babu Salim is a good coach, and I know his team is ready for us. It will be a good game which will involve many tactical approaches<" he continued.

"To be honest, our pre-season has been good, we have played against top teams like FC and Yanga SC, and I feel we are prepared enough.

“I respect our opponents, but we will still push for maximum points since we are playing at home."

Article continues below

Western Stima have never defeated Sharks away in the league. The two sides will play at Kasarani Stadium on Friday at 3 pm (EAT)