Kariobangi Sharks to face Bidco United in test match for FKF Premier League

The federation has planned a test friendly to gauge their readiness to kick off the 2020-21 season on Saturday

The Football Federation (FKF) has organised a friendly between and Bidco United to test their readiness for the Premier League's start on November 28.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno has confirmed to Goal the match will be played at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday, November 24, and will also be used by their broadcast partners StarTimes to test their machines in readiness for the season.

“We will use the match to gauge our preparedness ahead of kick-off and that is the reason we have planned to have the match,” Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

“We feel we are now ready to resume action, but the test match will be a clear picture of how prepared we are, our TV partners StarTimes, will also use the chance to test their machines, and plan accordingly for the gruelling campaign.”

On Monday, the FKF successfully kicked-off the exercise of testing players and officials for Covid-19 ahead of the resumption of the league, which was prematurely ended in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In line with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports and Culture protocols, Bidco United, Kariobangi Sharks, and were the first to get tested at the Thika Stadium and Utalii grounds respectively on Monday.

Kakamega , Wazito FC, FC, Posta , FC, , and will be tested on Tuesday, at the Bukhungu Stadium, Marist University College, Utalii Grounds, KPA Sports Club Mbaraki, Sudi Stadium (Nzoia) and Moi Stadium (Kisumu), respectively.

, AFC , and Nairobi City Stars will close the Covid-19 testing process on Wednesday at the Senede High School (Vihiga), De Paul Center Karen and Ligi Ndogo grounds, respectively.

The 2020-21 FKF Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday with eight matches lined up for matchday one which will also see a total of three matches screened live by FKF partners Startimes.



Three matches will be played on Saturday with AFC Leopards taking on at Nyayo Stadium, the game will also be live on TV, while will come up against Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari host Zoo FC.

On Sunday, two matches will be beamed live, Kariobangi Sharks against Wazito FC at Kasarani Stadium and Western Stima against Bidco United at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

In other matches set for Sunday, promoted side Nairobi City Stars will open their campaign against Nzoia Sugar, host KCB at Narok Stadium, while will come up against Vihiga United.

FKF PL Round 1 Fixtures: Saturday: AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers (Nyayo Stadium, 15:00), Mathare United vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Stadium, 16:15) and Bandari vs Zoo Youth FC (Mbaraki Grounds, 15:00).

Sunday: Nairobi City Stars vs Nzoia Sugar (Nyayao Stadium, 15:00), Kariobangi Sharks vs Wazito FC (Kasarani Stadium, 15:00), Sofapaka vs KCB (Narok Stadium, 15:00), Ulinzi Stars vs Vihiga United (Afraha Stadium, 15:00) and Western Stima vs Bidco United (Moi Stadium, 13:00).