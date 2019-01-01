Kariobangi Sharks suffer another loss to Zoo FC in the KPL

The hosts fell at home to pile more pressure on their technical bench this season

' shaky start in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) continued on Sunday as they fell 1-0 to Zoo FC.

The 2018 champions came into the match aiming at getting their second league win this season against the Kericho based side. It was obvious they were aiming at getting an early goal owing to the way they started.

Zoo eventually grew in confidence and managed to get the lone goal courtesy of Norman Murunga. The attacker was left unmarked at the edge of the 18-yard area, and he managed to spot the keeper before expertly steering the ball home.

It is the second win for the tea farmers who prior to the match had won just one game, drawing one and losing five. They have now managed to get seven points from their opening eight matches.

The William Muluya led team, who have seven points at the moment, have now suffered three losses, four draws and one win.

Sharks have a relatively easier task next weekend where they will be playing out of form Kisumu All-Stars as Zoo entertain .