Kariobangi Sharks striker Sydney Lokale on trial with Swedish giants Malmo

Lokale is Kariobangi Sharks’ top scorer with six goals in the 2018/19 season

striker Sydney Lokale is in for trials with , Goal understands.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer Lydiah Ambiyo has confirmed that the youngster is in Europe already.

“He is in Sweden for trials with Malmo after he left the country three days ago. His time at the club is primarily targeted to help him grow his career. For now, I cannot confirm the number of days he is set to spend while on trials,” Ambiyo told Goal.

Before joining Kariobangi Sharks in December 2017, Lokale had a stint at Nakuru All-Stars. He was spotted by Nakuru when he was still at Flamingo Secondary School.

Article continues below

Born in 1999 in Lodwar, Lokale helped Kariobangi Sharks lift the Kenyan Premier League Super Cup in December 2018 at the expense of after he scored the only goal of the game.

He also played and scored for U20 in the Africa U20 Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda on April 1 last year, before representing the Kenya U23 side against Mauritius in November 2018.

Formed in 1910 and affiliated with the Scania Football Association, Malmö FF have won the most titles in Sweden.