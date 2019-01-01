Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito back from three-month layoff

Kapaito, the reigning KPL Golden Boot winner has been out of action for the last three months with injury

Western Stima may have to change their strategy as they prepare to face off with Kariobangi Sharks this weekend.

Though sitting jointly top with Mathare United, Stima’s defender will have to go back to the old clips, as old as three months ago with news that striker Erick Kapaito could be declared fit to face the Kisumu County side.

Kapaito, the reigning Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot winner, has been out of action for the last three months owing to injury.

However, Goal understands that the lead striker, who scored 17 league goals last season, is finally back.

Sharks will host an undefeated Stima at the Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday and a win will push them to top three.