Kariobangi Sharks sign Tanzanian winger Athanas Mdam from Singida United

The forward put pen to paper on Thursday, a week after his former side broke the news of his imminent exit

have officially confirmed the signing of winger Athanas Mdam from Singida United on a three-year deal.

Mdam becomes the fourth foreign player to sign for the Sharks after Ebrimma Sanneh, Matthew Tayo Odongo and George Abege. "I’m really happy that the deal has gone through.

CONFIRMED! Athanas Mdam Enimias is officially a Shark. The Tanzanian winger makes history as our first cross border signing.

“The team has welcomed me with open arms and I am ready to repay the coach’s faith with my performances on the pitch,” Mdam told the club’s official website.

Mdam is however, not eligible to play in the Kenyan until the mid-season transfer window opens on March 11.

The forward, who has represented Tanzania at U-20 level, was part of the Singida United team that featured at this year’s Super Cup in Tanzania, losing in the opening round to FC.

Kariobangi Sharks are currently lying sixth on the 18-team log.