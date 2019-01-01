Kariobangi Sharks secure Betway as shirt sponsors

The betting firm will sponsor the Shield champions effective immediately

Betting firm Betways are the new official shirt sponsors of Kenyan Premier League ( ) side .

The deal between the two parties was made official on Thursday morning and the 2018 Shield champions have, for the first time in their 19-year history, secured a shirt sponsor.

The club's chairman Robert Maoga believes Sharks and Betway will work together to benefit the players and the community.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Betway," Maoga is quoted by the club's official portal.

"They have a network that we can tap into; we look forward to more than a monetary partnership. Increasingly football must now be viewed as a business and not as a hobby.”

“Through this sponsorship, we will also be able to give back to the community that made us who we are through community social responsibility events to be announced on a later date," Maoga concluded.

Betway manager Leon Kiptum has also welcomed the partnership which he believes will make Sharks even better.

“Today [Thursday] we take a bold decision to partner Kariobangi Sharks. We believe they have strong structures we can rely on and we are proud to work with them.

"They become the 10th team we sponsor in Africa. We know there are challenges in football in the country but we also have positives. We should tell good stories even more.”

Sharks have not had a better start to the season and are currently placed 16th on the table.